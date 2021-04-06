| -1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Secret ‘super-spreader’ events drive high levels of new Covid infections

:: New push to identify sources of infection

Dr Una Fallon, Director of Public Health, HSE Midlands. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin Expand
Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health. Expand

Close

Dr Una Fallon, Director of Public Health, HSE Midlands. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Dr Una Fallon, Director of Public Health, HSE Midlands. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

/

Dr Una Fallon, Director of Public Health, HSE Midlands. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Catherine Fegan

Enhanced contact tracing will aid in the uncovering of secret ‘super-spreader events’, such as family parties and social gatherings, which are fuelling the stubborn levels of Covid infection.  

The new regime of tracing cases back seven days is finding ‘missing links’ explaining why infection numbers are not falling faster.

Most Watched

Privacy