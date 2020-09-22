Scotland asked for Ireland's help in Covid-19 testing, Taoiseach reveals

Scotland asked Ireland if this country had spare Covid-19 testing capacity, it has been revealed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the British testing and tracing system had been “under huge pressure,” unlike the Irish model.

“We’re not (under pressure) — our testing and tracing system is meeting demand,” he told the Dail.

Read More

“The Scottish system did contact us, to see if we could help out with spare capacity, but we just weren’t in a position to do that,” he said.

“There is a global competition in terms of testing kits and the ingredients for it. Obviously it is very challenging in the UK in terms of testing, but so far we are managing and are ahead of demand, or can meet demand as it exists right now.

“We have capacity to do 100,000 (tests a week), and the HSE is looking for spare capacity,” he said. “We expect to have had 85,000 Covid-19 tests done last week.”

These tests had been carried out in the community, for acute hospitals, and as part of surveillance of meat plants, nursing homes and direct provision centres.

All of the seo-testing had found “very low levels of positivity,” he said.

On Brexit, meanwhile, Europe had been “rock solid” and shown commendable solidarity with Ireland over the UK’s new legislation to ‘disapply’ parts of the Withdrawal Agreement when it comes to Northern Ireland, he said.

The Internal Market Bill had undermined people’s confidence in a sensible Brexit deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom, he said.

The EU’s vision remained fixed on the end objective, “remaining very firm on the necessity for the United Kingdom to make amends here and to deal with the Bill, which is an unacceptable breach of its international obligations.”

Mr Martin said his discussions with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, had convinced him that “Europe is not going to be distracted or in any way blown off course b this latest initiative by the UK.”

The Taoiseach added: “Whatever motivation was behind this Bill, it won’t succeed in creating any division on the European Union side.

“EU colleagues are very clear on the importance of the Northern Ireland protocol and on the importance of no hard border.”

Online Editors