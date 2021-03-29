Schools, sports, construction and the 5km limit: Key lockdown decisions Ireland has to make over the next 36 hours

The formal decision-making process for easing Covid-19 restrictions begins today ahead of an announcement by Taoiseach Micheál Martin tomorrow afternoon. Here we look at some of the key questions the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the Government has to consider over the coming 36 hours.

Monday AM – Nphet meeting

This morning, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and his team will consider the latest data on the virus before making a recommendation on lifting restrictions.

Central to their deliberations will be the stubbornly high number of new Covid-19 cases throughout March which remain too high for a return to normal life. However, it is hoped the vaccine programme will be ramped up in the coming weeks and allow the Government more space to ease restrictions once vulnerable people are vaccinated.

Nphet will specifically look at how to balance the return of all primary and secondary school students by April 12 while also easing other restrictions on outdoor activities and travel. The group will also offer advice on construction returning next month.

At some point this afternoon, Dr Glynn will write a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly outlining Nphet’s recommendations.

Monday PM – Cabinet Committee on Covid-19

At around 6pm, the Taoiseach and a select group of ministers will be briefed by Ronan Glynn and HSE chief executive Paul Reid on the rising number of new Covid-19 cases and the impact it is having on the health service. Once briefed, ministers will consider easing restrictions from April 5 onward. This will include: Lifting the 5km travel ban, allowing more outdoor activities, including sports, construction work and the return of the remainder of secondary school students.

The Cabinet will also consider what restrictions can eased in the coming months. However, only broad outlines of what will be considered next month and later in the summer will be given.

Tuesday AM – Cabinet meeting

The Cabinet Committee is generally where decisions on restrictions are taken but ministers who do no attend these meetings will get their say on the proposals tomorrow morning. It is rare that a plan agreed by ministers on Monday evening will be changed significantly once it is brought to a full Cabinet meeting but minor tweaks may be made once it is discussed by all ministers.

Tuesday PM – Taoiseach in live TV address

After Cabinet, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will outline what restrictions will be eased over the coming months during a live televised address. A press conference with the three Coalition leaders will also be held.

Restrictions in April

5km travel ban – it is well flagged that the travel ban will be eased to allow people travel further from their home. However, intercountry travel will still be banned.

Outdoor gatherings – At present, two households can meet outside for exercise. This may be changed to allow two or possibly three households meet outdoors to socialise. This means people could have picnics in their local parks or meet for coffees outside.

Sports – ministers are anxious to allow children return to non-contact sport training in hubs next month and there is also a push to allow adults play golf and tennis as there is less of a risk of the virus spreading playing non-contact sports. However, Nphet will be concerned about other social activities related to children or adults playing sport which could lead to increased transmission. The Cabinet committee will also consider allowing county GAA teams return to training.

Construction - Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is lobbying his colleagues to lift the ban on construction next month on a phased basis. Mr O’Brien has proposed allowing residential building return from April 5, followed by commercials construction two weeks later if case numbers allow for it.

Schools – The remaining secondary school classes are set to return on April 12 and this is a key objective for the Government.

Easing of restrictions in coming months

With concerns over the rising number of new cases, the Government will regularly review the impact of restrictions. This could see restrictions gradually eased over two week periods at a time. This may apply to the restrictions earmarked easing in April and in the following months. In May, if Covid cases remain low and the vaccine programme progresses at pace, the Government will consider easing restrictions on non-essential retail and possibly allow personal services to return.

