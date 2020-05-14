Schools may not be able to accept all students at once when they re-open - teachers' union warns

The primary teachers’ union, INTO says that schools may not be able to accept all pupils at the same time, when they do re-open.

It is among the items on a formidable checklist that the union has drawn up for consideration in upcoming discussions under the umbrella of the Department of Education on the return of schools.

The INTO says its entire membership is “up for the challenge of re-starting” but want firm assurances that schools are not re-opened prematurely and then might face a second period of enforced closure, which would only compound an already difficult situation.

It notes that reopening will be in the context of continuing restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus, and that measures must be put in place to ensure schools are safe for pupils and staff.

In one key message, the union cautions: “Given the current guidance of physical distancing, it will be necessary in almost all schools to reduce the number of children attending at one time.”

If after all appropriate actions have been taken, the school cannot provide a safe environment, the union says it must remain closed and continue to support pupils learning at home

The INTO’s contingency planning document covers all aspects of life in the country’s 3,200 primary schools, big and small, of which account will have to be taken in advance of the return.

The availability of personal protective equipment , where it is deemed necessary, and extra funding to allow for additional and more thorough cleaning – on a daily basis - are among the issues raised.

The union’s document follows an extensive consultation process conducted with members, which was followed by a wide-ranging discussion at a meeting of its executive committee.

It says that prior to any proposed reopening, comprehensive testing and contact tracing systems are in place to contain future outbreaks, with priority access to testing for teachers as part of a community testing programme.

It wants public health experts and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) involved in decisions on how many children and staff a school can safely accommodate, with unambiguous guidelines on the number of square metres of classroom space required per pupil.

Guidance on the appropriate levels of personal protective equipment (if any) for use in different settings in schools, including special schools, and for such equipment to be supplied is also on the list.

Clear occupational health advice for teachers and other staff, including pregnant women – the profession is dominated by females - and those in at risk categories.

The INTO says there is “huge concern among members about the difficulties in maintaining physical distancing in a primary / special school settings, when compared with shops, factories and other workplaces, particularly among younger children, including those starting school and some children with special educational needs.

The union wants measures to maximise and assist children with physical distancing, including smaller class groups, floor markings, removal/rearrangement of furniture, arrangements for assembly and playing, one-way access systems and access to toilets.

It adds that given the current physical distancing rules, it will be necessary in almost all schools to reduce the number of children attending at one time, posing huge organisational challenges for schools.

Among the other INTO requirements are a self-declaration, on return, by staff and parents, that to the best of their knowledge they ,or other children, have no symptoms of Covid-19, are not in self isolation or awaiting the outcome of a Covid-19 test.

Online Editors