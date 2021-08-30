Schools are not major sites of Covid-19 transmission, says Prof Philip Nolan in ‘back to school’ message

Philip Nolan has said there is “considerable evidence” that schools are not major sites of transmission for Covid-19.

Professor Nolan, chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that with effective mitigation measures in place, “schools are not major sites of transmission, and this is affirmed by the experience of public health doctors who supported the safe reopening of schools in spring 2021.”

Professor Nolan shared a note of appreciation online this morning for all teachers, public health doctors, parents and students who have worked together to create a safe environment for the return to classrooms this week.

“It is true that we face a new challenge: we have no experience of opening schools with the Delta variant and such high levels of circulating virus in young adults, adolescents and children,” he said.

A note of appreciation to the principals, teachers, staff, administrators, public health doctors, parents and students who have worked hard to make our schools as safe as possible and are looking forward to a full return to in-person schooling. 1/15 — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) August 30, 2021

Professor Nolan said that where in-school transmission has been observed, “it tends to be amongst friendship groups and in high-contact situations, suggesting that direct contact, droplets and short-range aerosol are the dominant modes of transmission in this setting.”

He said the Delta variant transmits “more efficiently” and he assumes that the measures that were effective against the alpha variant will also be effective in tackling Delta, “though they need to be strictly observed, and the situation monitored”.

“International reports of increasing incidence in children and adolescents in delta outbreaks does not necessarily imply that children are more susceptible to delta than alpha, or that schools are important sites of transmission,” he wrote.

Professor Nolan said data indicates that the Delta variant is more transmissible across all age groups, “and with higher levels of disease in yet-to-be fully vaccinated adults we are seeing increasing numbers of infections in children.”

He added that: “Incidence in children has been lower than the population average and while it is difficult to allow for under- and over-ascertainment, there is considerable international evidence that younger children are less susceptible than adults.”

Professor Nolan said that school openings and closures to date in Ireland have had minimal effect on incidence in the population as a whole and in children and adolescents of school-going age.