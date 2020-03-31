Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Denis Protsenko, chief physician of a hospital for patients infected with coronavirus disease on the outskirts of Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Russian parliamentarians have approved legislation that would bring in jail sentences of up to seven years for people who flout quarantine rules as the number of coronavirus cases jumped by a record daily amount.

Russia's official tally rose to 2,337 coronavirus cases, a day after more than a dozen Russian regions ordered residents to stay at home.

Moscow, the worst affected area, announced a partial lockdown on Sunday.

Seventeen people with the virus have died so far across Russia, authorities say.

The State Duma, the lower house, backed jail terms of up to seven years and fines of up to two million roubles (€23,300) for anyone flouting quarantine rules if their doing so led to people dying.

They also voted to hand the government powers to declare a national state of emergency over the coronavirus should it need to do so.

Some doctors have voiced scepticism about the accuracy of Russia's figures given what they say has been the patchy nature and quality of testing, allegations the authorities deny.

President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump agreed the current situation on world oil markets suited neither, the Kremlin said.

Both men agreed during a phone call to have their top energy officials discuss slumping global oil markets as Mr Trump called Russia's price war with Saudi Arabia "crazy".

Irish Independent