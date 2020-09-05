Russian coronavirus vaccine safe but 'more rigorous' trials needed

'The Russian vaccine is behind other candidates, including the jab developed by researchers at Oxford University, who are already conducting international phase three trials.' (stock photo)

Russia's fast-tracked Covid-19 vaccine is safe and produces two forms of immune response against the virus, according to a study in The Lancet medical journal.

The findings appear to justify some of the claims made last month by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and follow weeks of demands for transparency from the international scientific community. However, the new study of two early-phase trials reveals that the drug has so far only been tested on a total of 76 people, and not by the most rigorous of methods.

This means it will need to progress to a much larger phase-three trial, involving thousands of participants, before experts can know how well it works.

UK scientists last night called on Moscow's Gamaleya Centre, where the vaccine is being developed, to resist political pressure to release doses to the general public before all the results are known. Nevertheless, they welcomed data suggesting that the Sputnik V vaccine candidate stimulates an antibody and T-cell response.

Antibodies have been the focus of many of the prominent vaccine candidates, but virologists have always warned that coronavirus antibodies may only last a matter of months and that there is no guarantee they prevent infection. Far less is known about T-cells, but there is some emerging evidence to suggest they do provide good protection and last far longer.

The Russian vaccine is behind other candidates, including the jab developed by researchers at Oxford University, who are already conducting international phase three trials.

Lasting 42 days, one part of the Gamaleya trial studied a frozen formulation of the vaccine - envisaged for large-scale use - while the other analysed a freeze-dried formulation intended for hard-to-reach regions as it is more stable.

The drug was judged to have a good safety profile at 42 days. Mild side-effects included pain at the injection site, a high temperature and headaches - findings that appear to correspond with Mr Putin's account of one of his daughters trying the vaccine.

"After the first injection her temperature was 38C, the next day 37.5C, and that was it." he said in August.

However, independent experts said results were weakened by the fact the trial was both open-label and non-randomised, meaning participants knew they were getting a vaccine, raising the chance of a placebo effect.

