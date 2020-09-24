Rural group seeking laptop and home office subsidies so workers can cope with Covid

A "bike-to-work-type" scheme for laptops and home office equipment is one of the key proposals in a pre-budget submission from the Regional Group.

The group of TDs led by former minister Denis Naughten said the new scheme would help people who are working or studying from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also suggested the scheme could be used to allow people to pay for the necessary work involved in accessing the National Broadband Plan such as cutting back trees or laying ducting for wi-fi cables.

The bike-to-work scheme allows employers to buy bicycles on behalf of employees who in turn save on the cost because repayments come out of their salary before tax, USC and PRSI are deducted.

The eight rural TDs have also proposed that the Department of Education introduce a laptop rental scheme similar to the current book rental scheme operated in schools.

The Budget submission also calls for a combination of tax relief and supports to incentivise greater levels of home and remote working from hubs in regional towns.

This would include working from home tax incentives to buy equipment and carry out house alterations.

They also suggested the introduction of a €15,000 grant for first-time buyers purchasing an existing property in a town or village.

They have called for Extend the Help to Buy and Rebuilding Ireland home loan schemes to be expanded to include the cost of refurbishing a house

Mr Naughten said the proposals would encourage people to settle and live in regional areas and "bring life back into vacant homes and enhance local communities".

"The pandemic crisis has given broadband and remote working a renewed impetus, which in turn has the potential to produce a significant and positive knock-on effect if managed correctly, by taking pressure off the already overstretched housing, road and water infrastructure in our major cities," Mr Naughten added.

The Regional Group also includes controversial TDs Verona Murphy, Noel Grealish and Michael Lowery.

Other members include Seán Canney, Peter Fitzpatrick, Cathal Berry and Matt Shanahan.

The submission says regional areas are "disproportionately" affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and "require targeted interventions for the potential opportunities that exist".

The group has also called for the free travel scheme to be extended to full-time third level students for travel to and from their designated college.

They said the measure could take "pressure off our cities that are struggling with rising rent costs and financial pressure off the families of students".

On farming, they want to introduce a suckler cow environmental scheme which pays €200 on up to 20 cows and increase the sheep welfare scheme budget to €50m.

They have also called for more investment in rural social schemes and new renewable energy supports.

On health, they said there should be an extra 1,250,000 home help hours provided every year and an increase carer benefits.

