| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Roll-out of antigen tests could save Christmas, but why did it take so long?

Gabija Gataveckaite

Micheál Martin is backing the use of antigen tests. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

Close

Micheál Martin is backing the use of antigen tests. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Micheál Martin is backing the use of antigen tests. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Micheál Martin is backing the use of antigen tests. Photo: Gareth Chaney

The Government has been on a tightrope throughout the entirety of this pandemic, but it has never been as tight as it is now.

Ministers are scarred after last year’s Christmas free-for-all saw hospitals and contact tracers overwhelmed, with countless lives lost.

Curiously, the country finds itself in a similar position to this time last year, with cases climbing and hospital capacity buckling at the seams.

Most Watched

Privacy