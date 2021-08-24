Road to freedom lies ahead, but things may still get worse before they get better

The new road to freedom from the tight clutches of Covid-19 may be getting closer – although, like many times on the pandemic journey, it will get worse before it gets better.

The forecast that the fourth wave could peak by mid to late September and Covid-19 cases then start to slowly decline will shape the Government’s roadmap next week. By the middle of next month the country should have a high wall of immunity due to vaccination and prior infection. As we head into a nervous few weeks, what are the possible scenarios that await us?

Post-lockdown

Before Covid-19 vaccines, worrying figures that showed a rise in levels of hospitalisations would have triggered talk of just one word – lockdown. It has faded from the discourse for now, proof of the confidence in the power of vaccines.

Professor Philip Nolan, head of the country’s Covid-19 modelling group, said the peak of this wave is coming soon. But by the middle of next month around 90pc of the adult population will be fully vaccinated and more teenagers will be on course to get their second jab.

Slow decline

The hoped-for fall in cases will be slow rather than speedy. Prof Nolan yesterday mentioned the risk of catching Covid-19 should recede over autumn and winter. How fast the remaining restrictions will be lifted remains to be seen.

There is much focus on the entertainment industry and next week’s plan should not just give a timetable but constructive mitigation in the form of more use of antigen tests and evidence of what has worked abroad.

Back to the classroom

The next few weeks will be crucial for evidence of how the more infectious variant will affect the spread of the virus in colleges and schools.

Students and pupils will have an important level of vaccination but it will not be universal. Young people may not be at a significant risk from the virus, but they can pass it on to vulnerable people.

We already know several fully vaccinated people whose immune system is weakened had to be hospitalised. If schools, last year deemed low risk amid the less infectious Alpha variant, become areas of significant transmission it could slow down our exit from this fourth wave.

Masks and distancing

Clearly the wearing of masks, physical distancing and handwashing will continue to be key weapons against the virus.

How far they will continue to be compulsory or a matter of personal responsibility will be one of the tests of the new plan.

New variants

Scientists say that new variants of coronavirus are inevitable.

The potential arrival here of another form of the coronavirus that is better at transmitting will continue to hover.

The good news is that drug companies are tweaking their vaccines, with the aim of combating new variants.

But as we know, vaccines take a long time to roll out, and a new variant can do a lot of damage before people have been jabbed.

Living with the virus

If so much of the pandemic was marked by lockdowns, then living with the virus is our future. The Government’s plan will have to take into account what level of infection, hospitalisation and mortality from Covid-19 it is willing to tolerate.

If cases begin to decline from the autumn, fewer people will end up in hospital.

But it will continue to have a disruptive effect on hospital services and that will be the big challenge as the normal winter surge hits.