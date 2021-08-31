Risk of another pandemic at ‘highest point in history’ according to Irish public health expert

The risk of another pandemic is “higher than at any other point in history,” according to an Irish public health expert.

Professor of bacteriology at NUI Galway’s School of Medicine and coordinator of the EU’s Future Pandemic Defence System, Dr Máire Connolly, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland they don’t know when the next pandemic will hit - but there are a number of reasons why another emergency is likely in the future.

These reasons include human encroachment into virgin forests, intensive farming practices which allow humans and animals to live closely together and create conditions for ‘spill over’ events, wet markets and the increasing numbers of laboratories worldwide which are working on high threat pathogens with varying levels of biosecurity measures.

Dr Connolly said the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for and improved the global response to these types of emergencies, however.

She said: “There’s been an incredible investment in public health infrastructures, in laboratory capacity and in vaccine development and former colleagues in the WHO have said that we will look back and thank the virus for teaching us the lessons we've learned over the last 18 months.

“We've seen unprecedented development of vaccines and diagnostics and we've also seen that countries who had previous experience of MERS, SARS and H5N1 or bird flu were actually better prepared.”

The Pandemic Preparedness and Response project, which Dr Connolly is leading, aims to track the health, social and economic impact of a pandemic by capturing and integrating pandemic-relevant data from international, laboratory and social media systems which will be available on an online dashboard to support decision-making.

Dr Conolly said this type of collaboration and further information exchanges globally are key to protecting against future crises.

“One of the purposes of the EU project is to get a more coordinated response across Europe and to look at ways in which medical countermeasures can be shared or jointly produced.

"Ireland has benefitted hugely by the joint procurement mechanism – if you’re a country of five million [people] trying to negotiate on the international stage for vaccines it would have been a much more difficult task.

“A pandemic requires a global response – I think we’ve all seen that. We’ve seen fragmented responses in countries but where countries worked together coherently, they managed to keep the mortality rates down and the morbidity rates down,” she added.