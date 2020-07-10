| 8.4°C Dublin

Rise in cases has highlighted worrying weaknesses in our defence against virus

Eilish O'Regan

Cover up: Face masks feature on statues beside the Oliver St John Gogarty pub in Temple Bar. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins Expand

A rise in Covid-19 cases has shaken us out of our comfort zone and revealed a series of potential weaknesses in our defences against the spread of the virus.

The downward trend in infections until recently sparked hopes it was nearly defeated.

The increase in new cases may not be large - but we are again reminded that as long as the pandemic lasts we will be living on a knife edge.