Rise in cases ‘concerning’ as vaccines total hits 2.5 million

Shoppers on Grafton Street during the Covid 19 Coronavirus pandmeic in Dublins city centre.

The HSE which is battling to restore services after the cyber attack said it is very concerned at reports of a rise in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country.

University Hospital Limerick revealed this week the toll rising cases is having on younger people ending up in intensive care.

The HSE said yesterday that “reports from some parts of the country of a rise in Covid-19 cases are concerning and we urge people to continue taking sensible precautions and abiding by social distancing guidelines”.

A further 365 new cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, according to the Department of Health.

There are 103 Covid-19 patients in hospital, a fall from 127 on Monday.

The number of patients in intensive call fell slightly to 41 from 44 the previous day.

The HSE said that “we would like to remind people that the Covid-19 test and trace systems remains operational without the GP referral system for testing.

“People with symptoms or close contacts may attend test centres without an appointment. All static testing centres are currently operating as walk-in test centres.”

It said the steady progress is being made in restoring computer systems following the cyber attack. However it said this restoration work must be done in a very safe way and will take a number of weeks.

It said the digital system that shares scan images is now live again at Beaumont and the Coombe maternity hospital and progress on this is being made in other hospitals.

Radiotherapy services “are endeavouring to treat all urgent radiation patients where possible by utilising a contingency plan with treatment by less impacted HSE facilities and also the use of private sector facilities”.

Meanwhile, around 2.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have now been administered here.

Around 300,000 people will get a vaccine this week.

People aged 40 to 44 are due to be invited to apply for a vaccine shortly.

The EU expects to receive over 1 billion doses of vaccines by the end of September. That would be sufficient to immunise the entire EU population of 450 million.

It is well beyond the EU’s initial goal of vaccinating at least 70pc of its adult population by the end of the summer.

Mass vaccination of children against Covid-19 moved a step closer as Moderna became the second manufacturer to announce successful trial results, showing its vaccine can stop transmission in those aged 12 to 18.

Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine has already been given emergency approval for adolescents aged 12 to 15 in the US by the regulator, the Food and Drug Administration.

It has begun a trial in young children, from six months to 11-years-old. It means immunisation of schoolchildren could be on the cards this year.