Revealed: Three tier change to Pandemic Unemployment Payment with new wage support scheme in works

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys insisted the welfare benefit must be kept in place until next year. (Photo: Julien Behal/PA)

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will be reduced and split into three separate rates in September but will be extended until April next year, Independent.ie can reveal.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has secured substantial concessions in the July Stimulus Package to extend the payment for those who lost their jobs during due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the payment will be reduced for most people who receive the payment from September 17.

The scheme will be closed to new applicants from September 17 also.

From this date the three rates of the payment will be:

· €203 for those who earned less than €200 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

· €250 for those who earned between €200 and €300

· €300 for those who earned over €300 All three rates

All three rates will be tapered back to the standard jobseeker payment of €203 in April 2021.

Meanwhile a new Employment Wage Support Scheme will replace the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) and run until April 2021.

The new scheme will see businesses, whose turnover has fallen below 30pc, receive a state subsidy of €205 per month per employee and this includes seasonal workers and new employees.

New companies operating in sectors badly impacted by the virus will also be eligible for the payment .

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will announce a new subsidy for employers who hire apprentices. There July Stimulus will have a major focus on encouraging people to take up apprenticeships.

There will also be a commitment to give more funding to the Help to Buy scheme which helps first time buyers get on the housing market.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has also secured funding to refurbish vacant homes.

There is also expected to be major investment in infrastructure projects including schools, greenways and cycle paths.

A significant retrofitting scheme is expected to be announced by Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan.

The key measure in the stimulus will be tax back scheme on hotel and restaurant bills.

The Irish Independent revealed today couples will be able to claim back as much as €250 on hotel and restaurant bills under the Government's staycation subsidy.

The tax-back scheme is to run from October this year until April 2021 and will apply to hotels, food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Holidaymakers and diners will have to spend up to €625 to claim back the maximum €125 tax rebate. A couple can claim €250.

Online Editors