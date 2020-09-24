Revealed – the region with the highest Covid rate in the country, and why Donegal is set for new level of restrictions

A border region in Donegal has the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country, new localised data on the spread of the virus reveals.

As the county prepares to enter lockdown, detailed new statistics, which were updated by the Department of Health this evening, show the breakdown of cases by local electoral area.

When the incidence rates per 100,000 over the past two weeks are compared, the worst affected electoral area in the county, and the country as a whole, is Lifford/Stranorlar in Donegal, with a rate of 336.1 per 100,000 people.

The second worst affected electoral area in the county is Glenties, with an incidence rate of 92 per 100,000 in the past 14 days.





The breakdown of figures for the worst-hit parts of the county is as follows:

Lifford/Stranorlar: 336.1

Glenties: 92

Letterkenny: 80.6

Buncrana: 58.1

Milford: 36.3

Donegal: 30.2

The second-worst affected area in Ireland is Celbridge in Kildare, where an incidence rate of 300.6 per population of 100,000 has been recorded, followed by Ballymun-Finglas, in Dublin, where the rate is 265.4.

The fourth worst-hit area in the country is Bray West, in Co Wicklow, where the figure is 206.5

In Dublin, which is currently at level three of restrictions, following on from the worst-affected area of Ballymun-Finglas, South West Inner City has a rate of 191.3 and Tallaght South is at 166.4.

In Louth, the Dundalk-Carlingford electoral area has an incidence rate of 179.7 compared to Dundalk South, in the same county, with a rate of 120.2

Another hotspot, with more than 100 cases per 100,000, is Tramore in Waterford City West, with a rate of 134.1 cases.

Bantry-West, Kanturk, and Carrigaline in Cork are three of the least-affected areas in the country, with less than five new cases reported over the last 14-day period and an incidence rate of less than five per 100,000.

There are 12 electoral areas in the country which have an incidence rate of higher than 150 per 100,000, eight of which are in Dublin - these are Ballymun/Finglas, South West Inner City, Tallaght South, Ballyfermot/Drimnagh, Tallaght Central, Kimmage/Rathmines, Clondalkin and Balbriggan.

Nationwide, the local electoral areas with highest incidence rates over 150 per 100,000 are as follows:

Lifford/Stranorlar, Donegal: 336.1

Celbridge, Kildare: 300.6

Ballymun/Finglas, Dublin: 265.4

Bray West, Wicklow: 206.5

South West Inner City, Dublin: 191.3

Dundalk/Carlingford, Louth: 179.7

Tallaght South, Dublin: 166.4

Ballyfermot/Drimnagh, Dublin: 160.6

Tallaght Central, Dublin: 159.7

Kimmage/Rathmines, Dublin: 157.5

Clondalkin, Dublin: 150.5

Balbriggan, Dublin: 150.4

