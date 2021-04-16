More than 30,000 people flew into Ireland in the last 14 days, with figures showing there has been a slight increase in passenger activity compared to the previous weeks.

Between April 2 and April 15, 30,530 passengers arrived into Dublin Airport, while 1,343 people flew into Cork Airport.

The mandatory hotel quarantine system came into effect on March 26 and between then and April 1, 13,951 passengers flew into Dublin.

This was an increase on the previous w eek, when 11,494 people travelled between March 19 and 25.

In the last seven days, 15,254 people flew into Dublin and between April 2 and 8, 15,267 travelled to the capital.

Read More

It was announced last Friday that passengers from 16 additional countries including the US, France and Canada would be required to quarantine from April 15.

An airport spokesperson indicated that while some routes from countries added to the list were slightly busier after the announcement, other routes have been quieter.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said five flights from America arrived in Ireland yesterday with just 12 passengers on board.

One aircraft had no passengers at all.

Mr Ryan also revealed 98 recent passengers arrived here from high-risk countries without a booking for a quarantine hotel or failed to provide a negative Covid-19 test on arrival.

These people were subsequently accommodated in the mandatory hotel quarantine system.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said the figures from the last two weeks show a decrease in passenger activity by 95pc and 94pc respectively when compared to the same period pre-Covid.

Since January 16, all passengers arriving into Ireland are required to have a negative PCR test 72 hours before departing.

At yesterday evening’s briefing by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) it was revealed 19 cases of Covid-19 have been identified from people in quarantine.

This figure included one staff member working at a designated hotel.

Four of the cases involved “variants of concern”.

The quarantine booking site, which had been temporarily paused due to capacity concerns, will now reopen two days ahead of schedule after the Tifco Hotel Group said it could open 300 more hotel rooms in time for Saturday night.

By April 23, capacity will increase to 1,189 rooms and to 1,607 rooms by April 26.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has called on the Government to introduce “less restrictive” quarantine measures for people arriving from the five EU member states included on the high-risk list. It is also calling for exemptions to be introduced for essential travel purposes.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly strongly defended the Government’s stance last night.

He told RTÉ’s Prime Time: “What’s fundamental is that we protect the people living in this country from Covid and from variants and I make no apologies to the Commission, to the Italian ambassador or anybody else for putting in place the measures that we believe and our public health teams believe in.”

Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the roll out of the vaccination program and the rate of Coronavirus cases Ireland Read More

Online Editors