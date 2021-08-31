Revealed: Key dates as Government set to reveal its new plan for living with Covid-19

The Government is set to reveal its new plan for living with Covid-19 over the coming months. The roadmap will see the remaining restrictions eased by October 22 as the Government puts more of an emphasis on guidelines and personal responsibility.

September 1

Public transport will be operating at full capacity from tomorrow which will mean commuters sitting beside each other again for the first time since the pandemic started. The requirement to wear masks on trains and buses will remain in place for some time to come.

September 6

Organised live indoor events and large outdoor gatherings will be permitted from next Monday under new rules to be agreed by the Cabinet this afternoon. Indoor venues will be able to fill 50pc of their seats with people who are vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months. Large outdoor sports stadiums and venues will be able to host 75pc of their full capacity if they are only admitting vaccinated or Covid recovered fans. Outdoor venues allowing a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated supporters can operate at 50pc. It will be up to the sports ruling bodies to decide on whether they accept mixed or fully vaccinated crowds.

Live music at weddings will be permitted from this date too. Although, the limit of 100 on guests and the 11.30pm closing time will remain in place.

September 20

A return to work on a staggered basis will begin on Monday, September 20 and the Government will urge employers to take a common senses approach to returning to offices. It will be advised that employees returning on a phased basis – possibly beginning with 25pc of their workforce and moving upwards over time. A one metre social distancing rule will apply for desks in offices as long as other protective measures are taken.

The ban on other indoor activities will also be lifted on this date. That means indoor sports and exercises classes such as yoga can resume. Dances classes band practices, choirs and bridge clubs along with community activities such as Men’s Shed meetings can also return.

October 22

Depending on a number of factors, including 90pc of all people aged over 16 being vaccinated, the remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted on October 22. Other criteria such as the number of people in hospital due to the virus will be taken into account before a final decision is made.

However, the plan is to end all public health regulations on this date and move towards guidelines and personal responsibility. The Cabinet will today agree a plan to drop any formal requirement for physical distancing and ditch the limits on private gatherings for unvaccinated people in homes and gardens. The remaining restrictions on the hospitality sector and live entertainment industry, including the need for Digital Covid Certificates, will also be dropped by the end of October.

The Cabinet is meeting at 1pm to agree this time line and Taoiseach Micheál Martin will address the nation at around 6pm.