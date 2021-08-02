| 16.2°C Dublin

Revealed: How Ireland’s vaccine hesitancy compares to other countries

A further 1,430 new cases have been recorded by the Department of Health. Photo: Jacob King/Reuters Expand

Ciara O'Loughlin

IRELAND has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy rates in Europe. This is in contrast to France and Bulgaria, where hesitancy rates are proving a notable challenge. 

A total of 6pc of adults in Ireland have said they will not get a Covid-19 vaccine, while a further 4pc said they are “unsure” about the jab.

Overall in the EU, 29pc of men and 25pc of women have said they are very unlikely or rather unlikely to take a Covid vaccine, according to Eurofound survey earlier this year.

