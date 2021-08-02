Revealed: How Ireland’s vaccine hesitancy compares to other countries

IRELAND has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy rates in Europe. This is in contrast to France and Bulgaria, where hesitancy rates are proving a notable challenge.

A total of 6pc of adults in Ireland have said they will not get a Covid-19 vaccine, while a further 4pc said they are “unsure” about the jab.

Overall in the EU, 29pc of men and 25pc of women have said they are very unlikely or rather unlikely to take a Covid vaccine, according to Eurofound survey earlier this year.

In the UK, the latest government survey reported just 4pc of people said they won’t be getting vaccinated against Covid-19. In total, 72.1pc of the adult population in the UK is fully vaccinated and 88pc have received at least one jab.

In Spain, 10pc of under-35s say they will not get vaccinated, according to the government’s polling bureau.

According to a Eurofound survey published in May, willingness to take the vaccine was also high in Denmark, Malta and Portugal.

However, vaccine hesitancy has been a major issue in France throughout the pandemic. In January, just 40pc of people in France said they would get vaccinated against Covid-19.

This figure has risen, according to the latest survey from polling firm Opinion Way, with 20pc of people now saying they will not be getting vaccinated and 13pc saying they are unsure.

France now has 77pc of its population partially vaccinated and 62pc fully protected against Covid-19.

Bulgaria has the lowest rate of inoculation in the EU. This is not a supply issue, with experts saying it is due to scepticism about the vaccine.

Just 19pc of adults in Bulgaria are at least partially vaccinated and 13pc are fully vaccinated.

In Romania, where 59pc of the population recently said they would take a vaccine, after a strong start to the rollout, low uptake has led country to do a deal to sell Ireland a million unwanted jabs in coming weeks.

In the United States, the number of people not getting vaccinated remains a significant issue.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that between 14pc and 26pc of Americans said they will not get vaccinated against the virus.

Currently in the US, 69pc of adults have had at least one shot and 60pc have been fully vaccinated.

In Australia, which has one of the slowest vaccination roll-outs among developed countries, 15pc of citizens said they will not be getting the Covid-19 vaccine while 14pc said they are “not very likely”, according to Resolve Strategic. Only 15pc of its population is currently vaccinated against Covid-19.

All vaccine hesitancy statistics in this article are the latest available for that country, ranging from the end of May until the middle of July.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s vaccination rollout continues to gather pace as 73pc of adults are fully vaccinated.

At the beginning of June, when the UK had 75pc of its population vaccinated, Ireland had just 50pc. Now, 87pc of the population here has received at least one dose.

This represents a significant turnaround after the early stages of the vaccine programme were hit by delays associated with EU supply issues.

In the spring, there was speculation that the UK might even donate surplus vaccines to Ireland later in the year to help it address the shortfall in jabs.

The acceleration in the vaccination roll-out is also largely due to the threat of the Delta variant, as the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) overturned its advice that the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines should only be given to over-50s.

It originally advised that only older cohorts should receive the jab due to a rare side effect of blood clots. However, it later decided that the threat of the Delta variant was greater.

In the past six weeks Ireland has administered more than two-million Covid-19 jabs, health officials have said.

More than 1.5 million of those jabs were given out in July.