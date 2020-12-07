Revealed: Health staff, teachers and students – the breakdown of Covid cases in Ireland

Healthcare workers, schoolchildren and students are among the groups who have had the highest number of Covid-19 infections, according to new data released to the Irish Independent.

The data held on the total number of infections to date has been broken down for the first time according to employment sector.

Released by the Department of Health, the figures relate to data held on the 70,711 confirmed cases of Covid-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) up to midnight on November 22.

Of that number, 54,455 had an indicated age between 16-67 years – the age range within which active employment is most likely.

Within this cohort, 3,377 indicated they were not currently employed for a variety of reasons including sickness.

Occupational data for the remaining 51,078 confirmed Covid-19 cases who are aged between 16 and 67 years was broken down in relation to sectors of employment on the HPSC’s Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR). The data shows that 11,902 cases, or 23.3pc were in the “health and related workers category”.

It is believed this sector, where workers face potential Covid-19 exposure through their job, will be among the first to be immunised when a vaccine is rolled out next year.

In terms of ranking from highest to lowest, the health worker category was followed by “students including schoolchildren” which had 3,154 or 6.2pc of cases.

Teachers also accounted for a significant number, with 666 cases confirmed.

Food, drink and tobacco production workers make up 1,739 cases (3.4pc), while infected workers who fell under the category “other gainful occupations” account for 2,314 cases (4.5pc).

A total of 23,489 cases (46pc) did not include employment data and were listed as “occupation unknown”.

Elsewhere, cases of Covid-19 in those who have sales occupations represent 2pc of workers who were infected, while “other professional workers” make up 1.6pc of cases.

Building and construction workers make up 1.4pc of cases, while those employed in business and commerce account for 1.5pc of cases. The same figure (1.5pc) was recorded for clerical and office workers.

Members of An Garda Síochána make up 134 cases (0.3pc) and central and local government workers also account for the same percentage (0.3pc) of cases with 175 recorded infections.

Occupations with the lowest number of infections include textile clothing and leather workers, with six cases recorded, as well as religious occupations (11) and those who work in the army (66 ).

A recent report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control on Covid-19 clusters and outbreaks in occupational settings found workers in occupations which bring them in close physical proximity to other people – co-workers, patients, customers – are more exposed to and at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 in the absence of mitigation measures.

This was particularly the case “when working in indoor settings or with shared transport or accommodation”.

The report noted that occupations are commonly linked to socio-economic status which can also affect the individual’s risk of Covid-19.

Moreover, workers in many essential sectors cannot work from home, which may explain why certain occupations

have been shown to have a higher risk of Covid-19 ­infection and mortality than others.

In a statement, the Department of Health said the data was extracted on November 23 and “case details may be updated at any time”.

A spokesperson added: “The data described here may

differ from previously reported data and data reported for the same time period in the future.”

