Revealed: Health staff, teachers and students – the breakdown of Covid cases in Ireland

23pc of cases contracted among care industry workers

Catherine Fegan

Healthcare workers, schoolchildren and students are among the groups who have had the highest number of Covid-19 infections, according to new data released to the Irish Independent.

The data held on the total number of infections to date has been broken down for the first time according to employment sector.

Released by the Department of Health, the figures relate to data held on the 70,711 confirmed cases of Covid-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) up to midnight on November 22.

