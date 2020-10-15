Revealed: Areas with highest Covid-19 incidence rate in Ireland

A sea of red dominates border counties on a Covid-Ireland HSPC map, with incidence rates more than three times higher than the national average recorded.

A staggering 651.1 per 100,000 incidence of confirmed cases has been recorded in Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan in the last fortnight. This compares to a 177.2 national average per 100,000 cases.

The situation in Dublin would appear to have stabilised to a great extent compared to the border counties.

Ballyfermot-Drimnagh in Co Dublin, recorded an incidence of 310.4, Ongar in the city recorded an incidence rate of 256.7 and the north inner city rate was 256.7.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) figures show Ballyjamesduff has the highest incidence rate in the country.

The second highest incidence rate was recorded in Lifford-Stranorlar in Co Donegal, which witnessed a 610.3 incidence rate per 100,000 in the past two weeks.

However, it isn’t just border towns that are recording high incidence rates, though they do dominate.

Gorey in Co Wexford recorded the third highest figures, with 533.8 incidence of Covid-19 per 100,000 in the two-week period.

The fourth highest rate was recorded in another border town, Buncrana in Co Donegal - which borders Derry.

The town, with a population of only 22,366 recorded 487.3 incidence cases per 100,000 in the past two weeks.

Granard in Co Longford recorded 449.7 incidence cases per 100,000, Cardonagh, in Co Donegal recorded 442.1 incidence cases per 100,000 and Kilrush in Co Clare recorded an incidence rate of 409.6.

Monaghan recorded a rate of 405.4, Adare-Rathkeale in Co Limerick recorded 382.5, Ratoath in Co Meath was 375.2, Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim recorded an incidence of 272.9 and Carrickmacross-Castleblayney in Co Monaghan was 275.2.

An incidence rate 256.3 was recorded in Cork City North West and a rate of 264.8 was recorded in Ashbourne, Co Meath

The drop in incidence rate in Dublin would appear to show the Level 3 restrictions have been starting to take effect.

But regardless, the capital will be placed under further restrictions at midnight tonight, along with the rest of the country with household visits barred.

While Level 4 restrictions have been introduced in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan as the incidence rate increases in those areas.

Online Editors