Revealed: Almost half of Irish people do not have confidence in EU’s Covid-19 vaccination strategy

Almost half of the Irish people do not have confidence in the EU’s Covid 19 vaccination strategy, a new survey reveals.

The Red C poll for the European Movement Ireland shows that 48pc do not back the EU vaccination performance – but 45pc do endorse it.

A majority of those surveyed remain pessimistic about prospects of a united Ireland, within the EU, happening inside the next decade. Just one in three people surveyed thought it likely, while 43pc did not see it happening.

The survey also finds that almost half of those surveyed do not approve the idea of giving the EU more public health powers like those being talked about in Brussels at present. Just one in three Irish people think that would be a good idea.

There is a similar finding when people are asked about the EU being given more powers generally in moves towards more economic and political integration. Just 29pc favour more Brussels powers against 52pc who think it would be a bad idea.

More generally, support for Ireland’s EU membership remains high with eight out of 10 people backing it.

Interestingly, more than half of those surveyed support a greater role for the EU in security and defence policy, with a little more than one in four people opposed. Eight out of 10 Irish people would like to see the USA keeping a role in European security and defence.

Seven out of 10 people feel the EU should do more to control social media platforms. And almost 80pc believe EU grant aid should be conditional on supporting human rights and the rule of law, reflecting an ongoing row between some members states and some former East Bloc member states.

The polling company, Red C, carried out the survey of just over 1,000 people for European Movement Ireland between March 19 and 25.

Online Editors