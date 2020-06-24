Revealed: Air travel restrictions to be eased in July as face coverings set to be mandatory on public transport

Face coverings are set to be made compulsory for travel on public transport under new rules being considered by the Cabinet.

A memo on making masks or facing coverings mandatory on buses and trains will be brought to cabinet by Transport Minister Shane Ross tomorrow.

The move is aimed at allowing more commuters on public transport as the country reopens after the Covid 19 pandemic.

There have also been increasing concerns among ministers over the lack of compliance with guidance on facing coverings.

Meanwhile, it has emerged the Government has agreed to begin easing air travel restrictions from the second week of July.

Ireland will establish so called ‘air bridges’ with other EU States where there has been similar or better success in controlling the virus.

This will mean holiday makers from approved countries will not be forced to quarantine for two week after arriving in Ireland.

Similarly, Irish travellers will be able to fly unrestricted to countries designated safe for travel.

Online Editors