| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Return to office won’t be possible until late next year,' says employment expert

Employers will wait for full vaccine roll-out

Retail stores are back in business but offices face a longer wait. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Retail stores are back in business but offices face a longer wait. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Retail stores are back in business but offices face a longer wait. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

Retail stores are back in business but offices face a longer wait. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Anne-Marie Walsh

Thousands of workers may not be back in the office until late next year as employers wait for a full vaccine roll-out.

Younger staff working from home, and who are not dealing with the public in their daily jobs, are close to the bottom of Nphet’s priority list for immunisation.

Some big employers, including Google, have already made a decision to reopen their traditional workplaces late next year. A spokesperson for Google confirmed that a new global policy to push out the return to the office to September will apply in Ireland, when it will also test a new flexible working week.

Privacy