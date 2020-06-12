Restrictions on travel to other European countries may be lifted by end of the month

RESTRICTIONS on travel to other European countries may be a possibility in July under proposals being considered by Cabinet.

Currently the government is advising that no non-essential foreign travel take place due to the coronavirus crisis.

Independent.ie understands that there proposals to lift such restrictions to other EU States as early as the end of the month.

Any lifting of restrictions may rely on the other countries having similar levels of coronavirus to Ireland.

The advice for non-essential travel to be avoided would be changed for when the easing of restrictions takes place.

More to follow...

Online Editors