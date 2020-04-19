Restrictions leave churches empty for Orthodox Easter services

A parishioner kisses the hand of Hrizostom, Metropolit of the Christian Orthodox Church in Bosnia, during the Easter Sunday service at Sarajevo's Congregational church. Photo: ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images

The holiest day of the year for Orthodox Christians was reserved and glum in many countries where churches were closed to worshippers for Easter services because of restrictions aimed at suppressing the spread of the coronavirus.

From Moscow to Addis Ababa, believers were either banned from attending Sunday services or urged to stay home and watch them on national television broadcasts.

In Georgia, where some churches remained open, some worshippers went through a long ordeal to attend services that began late Saturday night in order to conform with a nationwide curfew - arriving at churches before 9pm and required to stay until 6am.

Serbia's curfew was even more strict, lasting 84 hours from Friday afternoon until tomorrow morning. The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, held the Easter liturgy at midnight without believers but there were reports that some people entered churches to attend morning services.

Most churches in Russia were closed to the public, including Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral, where the leader of the world's largest Orthodox denomination, Patriarch Kirill, conducted the night-time service in the presence only of other clerics, a choir and some church workers.

In a video Easter message from his residence, President Vladimir Putin called on Russians to bear up during all the new restrictions in the country, where coronavirus infections are rising sharply.

"There is no doubt that we will properly overcome the challenges that have confronted us," he said. "Our people often say: 'God helps those who help themselves.' And that is how we're acting.

"But on this radiant holiday of Christ's resurrection, I would still like to say: 'All will be well, with God's help.'"

Neighbouring Belarus, which has imposed no restrictions on movement, was an exception to the muted Easter celebrations in other Orthodox countries. Hundreds of thousands attended services at churches throughout the country, including authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"As soon as this psychosis came, not even a disease, everyone rushed not to the church, but away from the church. It's not good," he said yesterday.

