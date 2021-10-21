Report says public understanding of how, where and why a rapid antigen test can be used ‘is low’

Public understanding of how, where and why a rapid antigen test can be used is low, an expert group report revealed today.

Fewer than half knew a rapid antigen test was less effective than a PCR test at detecting whether a person has Covid-19.

The interim report, commissioned by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, comes from the Expert Advisory Group on Rapid Testing, chaired by Professor Mary Horgan.

The group said it is possible rapid antigen testing may play an important part of future testing programmes and be tailored to different situations.

Read More

Business conferences, dining and outdoor concerts are among the settings which could be risk assessed to see how rapid antigen tests could be useful.

The survey found while 57pc of people recognised a benefit of this test as a means to screen people before attendance at activities or events, more than one third thought they were a quick way for people experiencing some symptoms to get tested.

Nearly four in 10 thought that where a person with some symptoms took an rapid test and got a negative result, they had no need to self-isolate.

“Overall, the results suggest widespread misconceptions in Ireland about the sensitivity of rapid antigen tests, how they are of benefit, and the implications of test results. This baseline level of public understanding presents a clear set of communications challenges," the report reads.

The report said that currently PCR testing is the gold standard for diagnosis of Covid-19 infection and anyone with symptoms should book an appointment for a PCR test.

Although rapid antigen tests do not identify all cases of Covid-19, they are are cheap and can be deployed at scale, it said.

They can reliably detect those most likely to be infectious and the speed of the result enables rapid intervention to prevent onward transmission.

The group said it had engaged with representatives from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment around their priorities for different activities and settings in which to use rapid antigen tests.

“These Departments have provided the group with a list of specific activities for which they could see a possible use for rapid antigen tests,” the report stated.

Examples include business conferences, dining and outdoor concerts. Once the risk assessment framework is developed the group will be be able to provide the departments with advice on appropriate testing for these activities, based on updated risk assessments to mitigate against the transmission of infection.

If someone has symptoms of Covid they should not rely on antigen tests to diagnose the virus.

In this case, they should book a PCR test online at www.hse.ie or contact their GP.

If your antigen test is positive, you need to self-isolate – stay in your room – and urgently book a PCR test to confirm a positive result, said the report.

Mr Donnelly said: “I have asked Prof Horgan’s Group to further investigate additional areas where it now makes sense to deploy rapid testing, including any input they may have on the use of antigen testing by close contacts, which will be implemented shortly.”