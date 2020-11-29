Relief and fury over 'bittersweet' move to reopen some pubs

READY TO SERVE: Emmet Lynch, owner of Hugh Lynch’s Bar in Tullamore, with staff members Patricija Cielava and Leanne Farrelly, who are eagerly preparing to reopen on Friday

Anger and frustration were expressed by pub owner Mary Sharpe, who is among the majority of publicans unable to open for Christmas because they do not employ chefs to serve food.

"I hate that term 'wet' pub. The term should be the 'traditional' pubs of Ireland," said Mary, owner of Brady's Bar in St John's Park in Waterford city, who was hugely disappointed by the Government's announcement last Friday.

"We are not second-class citizens in the hospitality industry and I really resent this divide that has been pushed through our industry."

Around 60pc of pubs in Waterford will be forced to remain closed under the new restrictions, she said.

"I really did think when we moved to Level 5 it was to save Christmas, but it has saved nothing for us," said Mary (56), who grew up in her family's pub and who will be unable to be open during Christmas.

"I'm frustrated and furious we can't have Christmas... I'm not buying into all of this any more."

She stressed that non-food pubs were as capable of imposing social distancing as other pubs.

"I think the treatment of pubs like ours has gone beyond unfairness," she said.

"There is now a bias against traditional pubs. We are being dictated to by 'the health police' and I don't buy it any more."

She said traditional bars provided a great service for many older people who suffer loneliness and isolation in towns, as well as rural areas.

"I really worry that the Ireland of 2019 is gone forever," she added.

Emmet Lynch, owner of Hugh Lynch's pub in Tullamore, Co Offaly, said he was delighted with the exit from Level 5 and the opportunity to reopen his pub from this Friday, which has used a kitchen and chefs for functions down through the years.

"We will be able to serve less than half the number of customers this Christmas. We're usually packed on Christmas Eve but it will be different this year. We hope there will be a lovely atmosphere," he said.

The majority of pubs in Tullamore will be forced to remain closed, which will put pressure on pubs that are open, he said.

"The government supports have been very generous in terms of the wage subsidy and the CRSS support payments for pubs.

"The assistance has been a lifeline, without which many pubs would not have survived. I'm very satisfied by the supports given to publicans.

"The CRSS payment is 10pc of your turnover, which is quite good.

"I would say there will be a lot of 'wet' publicans disappointed and rightly so.

"But hopefully there might be some publicans who cannot open and who might enjoy their first Christmas off duty with the support of the CRSS payments and the pandemic payment."

Noel Anderson, managing director and majority shareholder in The Bridge 1859 and the Lemon & Duke pubs in Dublin, said both were gastro pubs and will reopen.

"The overriding feeling is bittersweet. I'm very happy we are reopening but I'm unbelievably sorry for my friends and colleagues that have to remain closed.

"I'm happy for my staff and for the businesses.

"I believe we'll do very well. Demand is through the roof with Christmas coming," added Mr Anderson, who is vice-chairman of the Licensed Vintners Association.

He said his association lobbied successfully for a doubling of CRSS payments for three weeks for the pubs who must remain closed for Christmas.

Sunday Independent