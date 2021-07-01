| 18.6°C Dublin

Registration for Covid-19 vaccine will open for the 30 to 34 year olds next week as new roll-out plans sent to minister

AstraZeneca vaccine Expand

Close

AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca vaccine

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Registration for Covid-19 vaccination will open for people aged 30 to 34 at the end of next week.

The HSE also said today it plans to deliver a "very ambitious" plan to speed up the roll out of vaccines to younger groups.

The plan, which has been sent to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, plans to offer hundreds of thousands of AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines that might have been surplus from later this month.

It comes in the face the threat of another serious wave triggered by the Delta variant.

Read More

HSE chief Paul Reid said today 45pc of the population are now fully vaccinated.

It plans to administer 330,000 doses this week.

He said "we need to remain alert" but there is also confidence amid evidence how well Covid-19 vaccinations are working.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

He said the HSE is "highly committed to vaccinate as many people as possible with the supplies we get."

The number in hospital with Covid-19 remains stable at 44 with 14 patients in intensive care.

The fourteen day incidence of the virus per 100,000 remains under 100.

The median age of people who are getting the virus is 26, and more than 83pc of people are under 45.

InFocus Podcast: Delta danger: why the variant is delaying the vaccine dividend

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the roll out of the vaccination program and the rate of Coronavirus cases Ireland

Read More

Related topics

More On Stephen Donnelly

Most Watched

Privacy