Reek Sunday 2020: Annual Croagh Patrick pilgrimage cancelled

The sun rises as pilgrims climb Croagh Patrick near Murrisk, Co. Mayo, Ireland on Reek Sunday 27 July 2014. Photo credit: Barbara Lindberg.

The annual Reek Sunday pilgrimage on Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo has become the latest event cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to abandon this years event, on Sunday July 26, comes after weeks of speculations.

In a statement, the Reek Sunday Organising Forum said concern about visitor numbers and adherence to public health advice were the main deciding factors behind the decision to cancel.

Organisers admitted it would be logistically impossible to safely oversee the pilgrimage which attracts around 3,000 climbers every year.

Read More

The Reek Sunday Organising Forum issued a statement, saying: "It is with a heavy heart that in light of very strong public health advice, which we fully take on board and adhere to, both for the health and protection of our own local community and that of those who may travel from other parts of the country, the annual pilgrimage for 2020 has been cancelled.

“Following wide ranging consultation with all of the partners in Reek Sunday mentioned above, as well as An Garda Síochána and Mayo County Council, who are also closely involved in the planning and execution of the pilgrimage, it became clear immediately that we would not be logistically in a position to proceed with Reek Sunday this year.

“Many of the volunteer stewards who know the terrain and the routine are themselves cocooning.

"The logistics of members of the public or volunteer emergency services coming to the assistance of someone who had fallen would create unnecessary public health risk.

"It was furthermore confirmed to us by a consultant in public health medicine that Reek Sunday fell outside the criteria laid out in the roadmap for reopening the country."

Archbishop Michael Neary also released a statement on the cancellation.

"While this decision will be widely understood, it will, of course, be disappointing for the pilgrims and for those who have already done a considerable amount of preparatory work for the pilgrimage. However, the Archdiocese of Tuam and the Parish of Westport wish, by taking this decision now, to support the public authorities, individuals and communities in their efforts to suppress the coronavirus circulating in the community at present and, God willing, look forward to being in a position to resume the annual pilgrimage on Reek Sunday in July 2021."

In 2015, the pilgrimage was cancelled at short notice due to torrential rain and a severe weather warming.

However, despite dangerous conditions many ignored the warnings and completed the climb.

Online Editors