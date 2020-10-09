Record number of daily Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland as further 1,080 people infected

A further 1,080 people have been confirmed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland. (stock photo)

Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland have skyrocketed with a record 1,080 people being confirmed positive on Friday, the Department of Health has confirmed.

No further deaths have been reported, leaving the toll in the North at 587.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland since the outbreak to 18,190. Some 5,272 people have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days.

At 1,080, the daily increase surpasses the previous record set last Friday, when 934 cases were reported.

There are currently 132 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 16 patients in intensive care with a total of 36 care homes dealing with outbreaks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney met with Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis on Thursday to discuss Brexit and the “worryingly” high Covid-19 cases in both the North and South of the country. There were 923 new coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland yesterday with 506 cases in the Republic.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Coveney said that the two are in “clear agreement” “that we need to do more together.”

Currently there are restrictions placed on moving around counties in the Republic, however, no such restriction is in place between the North and South.

“We’ve seen a massive spike of infection spread in Northern Ireland, particularly in the Derry/Straban area and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Donegal has the highest incidence rate in Ireland right now as it’s right next door,” Minister Coveney said.

“We’re only going to restrict movement if it’s agreed by both governments and it’s fully explained to people.We’re not in the business of erecting borders between the North and the South, we’ve fought for three years against that happening with the consequence of Brexit.

“That being said we’ve restricted the movements between counties in the Republic of Ireland.”

