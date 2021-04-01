Rates of stillbirth and maternal deaths increase during Covid-19 pandemic

The report showed that low-income countries were disproportionately affected by stillbirth.

Rates of stillbirth and maternal deaths rose by a third during the Covid-19 pandemic, a report in the Lancet Medical Journal has shown.

Pregnant women and their babies are shown to be suffering worse outcomes than before the pandemic, with outcomes worse in low and middle-income countries, according to the report which pooled data from 40 studies in 17 different countries.

Last month, HSE officials disclosed that four stillbirths in Ireland were caused by Covid placentitis, an inflammation disease, in the third wave of infection.

The increase in stillbirths and maternal deaths may be caused by stress levels health systems have been operating under in the last year, while some studies within the report showed pregnant women reduced the level of care they sought in some instances due to fear of infection.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on healthcare systems," said professor Asma Khalil, who co-led the research at St George's University of London.

"The disruption caused ... has led to the avoidable deaths of both mothers and babies, especially in low- and middle-income countries."

The review found an overall increase in the risks of stillbirth and maternal death during the pandemic, and found the impact on poorer countries was disproportionately greater.

The analysis, which included studies from developed and developing countries worldwide, also found that the pandemic has wrought significant harm to maternal mental health.

Of the 10 studies included in the analysis that reported on maternal mental health, six found an increase in postnatal depression, maternal anxiety, or both.

The findings highlighted worrying disparities in healthcare, Jogender Kumar of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in India said.

"In resource-poor countries, even under normal circumstances, it is a challenge to provide adequate coverage for antenatal checkups, obstetric emergencies, universal institutional deliveries and respectful maternity care," he wrote in a commentary. "The Covid-19 pandemic has widened this gap."

With additional reporting from Reuters

