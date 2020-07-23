Rate of spread of coronavirus is falling - Donnelly

THE rate of the spread of coronavirus in Ireland has fallen in recent days, the Dáil has been told.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it is "positive news" after recent weeks where the number of cases of Covid-19 has been rising.

Mr Donnelly said the Reproduction Number (R-Number) now stands at between one and 1.4.

It was between 1.2 and 1.8 last week.

The last four weeks has seen a rise in the number of people falling ill from 61 per week, to 93, up to 124 and then 143 cases last week.

Mr Donnelly said that: "At the same time the average close contacts is still quite high at more than five."

But Mr Donnelly said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met today and their view is that "in the last ten days things have stabilised which is very welcome."

He said: "The number of tests done the last seven days is 51,000 and we have a very low positivity rate of 0.3, which suggests that the prevalence of the virus in the population is low."

"The five-day average of new cases is 18 cases per day and the reproduction number has now fallen.

"It’s somewhere between one and 1.4

"So just some positive news that I know the House will be interested in."

