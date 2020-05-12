Rail employee dies after man spat on her at work

A railway ticket office worker who died with coronavirus after being spat at while on duty was "a good person, a good mother, and a good wife" who cared for everybody, her widower has said.

Belly Mujinga, who had an 11-year-old daughter, was on the concourse of Victoria station in London on March 22 when a member of the public who said he had Covid-19 spat and coughed at her and a colleague.

Both women fell ill with the virus within days of the attack, and Ms Mujinga died in hospital in Barnet on April 5.

Downing Street described the attack as "despicable", while British Transport Police are now searching for the suspect - seven weeks later - amid suggestions that bosses at Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) initially failed to call emergency services over the incident, despite Ms Mujinga's request.

Her husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay, said the suspect walked up to Ms Mujinga and spat in her face.

"The man asked her what she was doing, why she was there, and she said they were working," he said.

"The man said he had the virus and spat on them. They reported it to their supervisor. Belly came home and told me everything."

Mr Katalay said his wife had an operation four years ago and had underlying respiratory problems. Within a week of the incident, she began to feel ill and was admitted to hospital on April 2.

"That was the last time I saw her," Mr Katalay said.

"She was a good person, a good mother, and a good wife. She gave her friendship to many people. She was a caring person and would take care of everybody."

Ms Mujinga was originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and moved to the UK in 2000.

Irish Independent