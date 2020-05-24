Radical action needed in wake of Covid-19 crisis or EU could be under threat, warns Soros

Debt call: Financier George Soros has suggested perpetual bonds could be a way to manage the impact of the coronavirus on economies. Photo: Jasper Juinen

The European Union could raise €1trn to tackle the costs associated with Covid-19 and climate change at an "amazingly low" cost and never have to repay the principal, according to financier George Soros.

He said the radical plan he is advocating is needed to address the scale of the crisis facing the European Union.

"The coronavirus and climate change are threatening not only people's lives but the survival of our civilisation," he said.

Leaders will have to take exceptional measures or risk a break up of the EU, he said.

"But if the EU is unable to consider it now, it may not be able to survive the challenges it currently confronts. This is not a theoretical possibility; it may be the tragic reality."

Under his proposal, the EU would issue perpetual bonds - a debt financing instrument historically used to fund cash-strapped states in crisis like the Napoleonic War and World War I. The bonds carry an annual interest payment, or coupon, that provides the holder with an income, but the principal never has to be repaid.

"The European public and their political leaders are not familiar with perpetual bonds or 'consols' as I now like to call them, but consols are well-known in the UK and the US. They have a long history in both countries. In the UK they were used, among other things, to finance the wars against Napoleon and to finance World War I. In the US they were introduced in the 1870s," he says.

In the current bond market, where demand for bonds has driven down borrowing costs for countries to historic lows thanks in significant part to liquidity from the European Central Bank, Mr Soros thinks the annual cost of servicing even a massive debt could be so low it would be uncontroversial, even in the most fiscally conservative countries where there is mounting opposition to calls for mutualisation of debt, including by northern European countries, who fear they will carry the financial burden for profligacy elsewhere.

Such fears mean a call from countries led by Spain and Italy for so called "coronabonds" to be issued as common debt by the EU to fund a recovery from the current crisis will not succeed. France and Germany have backed a limited deal to issue €500bn of debt via the EU institutions, but still face opposition.

EU leaders are set to discuss the proposals later this week.

"Understandably, the so-called Hanseatic League countries, such as the Netherlands, want to keep their contribution to the European budget to a minimum. However, they are now faced with a choice: they can continue opposing consols and accept a doubling of the budget, or they can become enthusiastic supporters of consols and, if they succeed, increase their contribution to the budget by 5pc," Mr Soros said.

"Coronabonds have been decisively rejected, and with good reason, given that they require a degree of mutualisation that is simply not acceptable," he said.

Mr Soros says the economics of his perpetual bond proposal would take the sting out of common bond issuance.

"€5bn annually secures an urgently required €1trn - an amazingly low cost/benefit ratio of 1:200. That degree of mutualisation should be easily accepted by the member states acting either unanimously or by a coalition of the willing," he said.

The US based, Hungarian-born billionaire made his fortune as a financier and his reputation as a philanthropist.

He said the economic damage from the Covid-19 outbreak will last "longer than most people think".

