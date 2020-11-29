| 6.5°C Dublin

Race on to vaccinate the nation

  • One million 'vulnerable' a priority

  • Varadkar sounds note of caution

  • Immunisation passport proposed

Stock image. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo/File Photo Expand

Hugh O'Connell and Maeve Sheehan

The State plans to vaccinate more than one million of the country's most vulnerable against Covid-19 in the coming months, with hopes that the first of those could receive the jab as early as next month.

As preparations to inoculate the nation intensify, the National Vaccine Taskforce is also likely to propose a twin roll-out of the vaccine across GP practices and in regional hubs, the Sunday Independent understands.

The taskforce is likely to recommend a 'vaccine passport' to allow the health service to keep track of the immunisation process. Most vaccines will be administered in two shots, three weeks apart, to be effective.

Stock image

Comment Premium

Family ties stronger than any pandemic

This year has been an annus horribilis for most people, not least for those at either end of adulthood. Those in their 20s and older people have found themselves at the centre of public discourse - the latter as the group most at risk of contracting Covid-19 and the former as the group most likely to increase that risk. They each have endured a year of being talked about, rarely listened to, and often patronised, and, for older people, the added insult of being 'cocooned', a term usually reserved for babies.
Dolores Hogg, who is recovering from Covid, with physiotherapist Aoife Crowe. Photo: Frank McGrath

Coronavirus Premium

The long road to recovery: 'People have been having flashbacks of being in ICU'

Six weeks after Covid-19 turned her life upside down, Dolores Hogg still cannot believe it happened to her. The 75-year-old was a healthy and active woman, a non-smoker with no underlying health problems, and was taking every precaution to protect herself. "I feel I was being extremely careful. Wearing my mask everywhere, washing my hands. When I went to the supermarket I would disinfect the handle of the trolley. It feels very unfair. If I got it, then anyone can get it," the Dublin woman explains through her oxygen mask at Clontarf rehabilitation hospital.
