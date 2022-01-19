Quicker reopening possible for matches, while Varadkar hopes all restrictions can be lifted by end of March

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hopes all Covid-19 restrictions, including the use of Covid passes for pubs and restaurants, can be lifted by March 31.

It comes as the prospect has been raised of full-capacity crowds at GAA league matches and the upcoming Six Nations.

Junior Sports Minister Jack Chambers said last night he was hopeful full stands could return to GAA league matches from January 29, as well as the Ireland versus Wales rugby clash early next month.

“People want to get back to seeing matches,” he said, pointing to signals the peak of the Omicron wave has been reached and there are signs it is on the wane.

“All the data points to a quicker reopening.”

Earlier, his Dublin West constituency colleague, Mr Varadkar, told a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting he hoped all restrictions, including the domestic use of Covid passes for pubs and restaurants, would be lifted by the end of March.

Mr Varadkar was speaking as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) gathers tomorrow for a crunch meeting to analyse falling Covid-19 case numbers, hospital admissions, patterns of infections and other indicators before deciding on a timescale for the gradual lifting of restrictions.

It will recommend how soon the 8pm closing time for bars, restaurants and entertainment venues can be lifted.

The Cabinet could meet on Friday on foot of a Nphet letter from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Mr Varadkar said he wanted summer to be as normal as possible, adding that emergency Covid-19 legislation would expire on March 31, setting a good target date for removing most barriers – except for wearing face masks in some settings.

Covid-19 certs will also still be needed for international travel.

But Mr Varadkar admitted the unpredictability of Covid-19 meant nothing was guaranteed and emergency powers could be retained until the end of June with the ongoing threat of a new variant.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was at pains to strike an optimistic, but more cautious, note earlier saying the pace of change for lifting restrictions must ensure “we don’t squander any gains”.

“What I want to see and what we all want to see is the quickest possible return to normal life and the lifting of restrictions where possible,” he told RTÉ.

“But, critically, in a safe and balanced way so we do not squander the very hard fought gains the country now has.”

He said it was not right at this stage to raise expectations too high for individual sectors in advance of Nphet’s recommendations. What people needed was certainty and more of that should emerge in the coming days, he added.

It comes amid ongoing figures signalling the worst of the Omicron wave may be over, although there are still uncertainties around some of the data.

Another 11,883 Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, up from 11,229 on Monday but well down on the pandemic high of more than 26,000 last Saturday week. The cases include 5,767 PCR tests from HSE centres and 5,916 home antigen tests, the results of which were logged on the HSE portal.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital remained steady at 979 with 93 in intensive care. This compares to 1,006 in hospital on Monday and 97 in intensive care.

The stabilised number of Covid-19 patients in hospital will form part of Nphet’s consideration when discussing any easing of restrictions tomorrow.

But they will also have to consider the absence of any significant fall in these hospitalised patients so far.

Meanwhile, a new study from the European Medicines Agency’s Covid-19 task force highlighted growing evidence indicating that Pfizer or Moderna Covid vaccines do not cause complications for expectant mothers and their babies. The task force undertook a review of several studies involving around 65,000 pregnancies at different stages.

The review did not find any sign of an increased risk of pregnancy complications, miscarriages, pre-term births or adverse effects in the unborn babies following vaccination.

Despite some limitations in the data, the results appear consistent across studies looking at these outcomes. Studies also showed vaccines are as effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and deaths in pregnant people as they are in the non-pregnant people.