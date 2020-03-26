Britain's Prince Charles has coronavirus after he travelled to Scotland where he was tested on the NHS for "mild symptoms".

The prince (71) tested positive after qualifying to be checked for Covid-19 in Scotland on account of his age and medical history. He is now self-isolating at his home in Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, separately from his wife Camilla who tested negative.

Doctors said he had been contagious from March 13 at the earliest.

He last saw his mother Queen Elizabeth, who at 93 is in voluntary isolation in Windsor, on the morning of March 12.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent her best wishes to the prince but warned that the Highlands must not be seen as somewhere people can go to "outrun the virus".

The prince arrived in Scotland on Sunday night after experiencing "mild symptoms", which were not sufficient to raise alarm bells about his pre-planned travel, it is understood. He was tested at home on Monday on the advice of a doctor, learning the results on Tuesday.

The Scottish NHS website states that "Generally, you'll only be tested for Covid-19 if you have a serious illness that requires admission to hospital", while some surveillance testing is permitted by local GPs. A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: "All clinical decisions are on a case-by-case basis supported by national guidance."

The news is likely to cause deep concern for those who have met the prince in recent days, after he held a succession of private meetings at his Highgrove home. All those he has been in contact with have been traced and informed.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the queen remains in "good health" and is following "all appropriate advice" while at Windsor Castle. She is understood to remain in her private apartments with Prince Philip and a vastly reduced staff.

The prince is said to be in good spirits and has not been bedridden with the illness.

A spokesman said: "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

On March 10, Prince Charles was photographed sitting opposite Prince Albert of Monaco at a London conference about water and climate change. Nine days later, Prince Albert announced he had contracted the virus. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

