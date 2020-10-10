Quarter of patients with Covid in British hospitals 'were infected after admission'

Imposing new lockdown restrictions in Britain would be "too hasty", scientists warned, after figures showed that up to a quarter of patients in hospital with Covid-19 caught the virus after being admitted.

Statisticians called on the Government to "pause" yesterday, having shown a significant proportion of escalating hospital cases were down to poor Covid security within the NHS trusts.

Across England, 18pc of patients in hospital with Covid-19 tested positive for the virus for the first time seven days or more after admission.

The proportion was highest - 24pc - in the North West, which is under imminent threat of lockdown.

The rising number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients in the region was explicitly referred to by health secretary Matt Hancock this week in a speech warning of possible further restrictions.

There were growing concerns the NHS had failed to learn lessons from the first wave of the pandemic in allowing high levels of transmission within hospitals.

Probable healthcare-associated infections appeared to be as bad, if not worse, than those recorded at the height of the first wave, despite an order by Simon Stevens, NHS England's chief executive, in June for hospitals to improve their Covid security.

Prof Carl Heneghan, who led the analysis at the University of Oxford, said many of the new hospital cases could be elderly people admitted for other conditions. "I think this shows it's too early and too hasty to reach for more restrictive measures. We have a lot of measures in place already," he said. "Once you start to get into the data it's not as simple as cases rising, or hospitals admissions rising. This shows there is a significant problem with healthcare-acquired infections."

Prof Heneghan's analysis derives from a new data stream released by the NHS which denotes when hospital in-patients first tested positive for Covid-19: either before admission, upon admission, or seven days or more after admission.

Those testing positive for the first time a week or more after arriving are assumed to have caught the disease in hospital.

Between September 15 -the first day since spring on which there were more than 150 admissions - and September 30, there were only three days when hospital-acquired cases amounted to 10pc or more in-patient Covid cases.

However, the proportion has stayed above 10pc every day from September 30 to October 6.

"This indicates that we should be thoughtful and analytical," said Prof Heneghan.

"We should wait to see what happens over the next week." (© Daily Telegraph, London)

