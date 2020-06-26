DON'T start packing yet but Greece has a good chance of being chosen as a low-risk destination where Irish holidaymakers can make an overseas trip this summer.

Work is already underway to draw up a list of countries in Europe which have low levels of Covid-19.

The countries would agree to welcome Irish visitors without requiring them to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive.

The pact would then see their citizens enjoy the same freedoms travelling here.

Does it look like people will be able to get away for a holiday abroad after all?

It’s the new way to travel in the Covid-19 era. Governments are setting up “air bridges” with other countries. An air bridge, or travel corridor, is an agreement between two countries that allows tourists to travel without restrictions.

When will the list be released?

The so-called green list should be ready before July 9 when the restrictions on holidaying abroad are eased.

Who will decide which countries Irish holidaymakers can visit and vice-versa?

It will be worked out by officials and health experts at either side. Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan will have a major say. He will add travel agent to his new list of jobs such as wedding planner.

Is there a fear that increased tourists coming here this summer and Irish people travelling abroad will lead to a rise in cases of Covid-19 in Ireland again?

Yes. The Republic has very low levels of the virus now and there is huge concern that this could be undone with imported cases.

Is it already happening?

There has already been a growing number of travel-related cases in the last two weeks, although the numbers are small. All people who arrive here by airline need to self-quarantine for two weeks. This applies to visitors and people returning home from abroad.

It is strongly advised but remains voluntary.

There is no ban on international travel. People can fly to wherever they want to go. But people are currently urged not to make non-essential trips. At the same time, airlines are advertising flights to popular destinations.

If people got a list of countries they could travel to what would it mean?

They could go ahead and book and have the peace of mind that Irish officials had given it something of a health check-up as far as Covid-19 cases are concerned. They would also take into account crucial areas such as the country’s ability to respond if there is a flare-up.

Is the problem now that countries which had low levels of Covid-19 are finding they are suffering outbreaks?

Yes. Countries like Portugal and Germany have seen localised outbreaks. People in parts of Lisbon will have to go back to staying at home from next week due to a wave of coronavirus on the city’s outskirts.

Germany is still fighting outbreaks in two municipalities in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

What about popular destinations such as Spain?

Currently, a holidaymaker from Ireland who goes to Spain does not need to quarantine for 14 days. But they will have to quarantine when they come home. And anyone from Spain who comes here has to do likewise. The benefit of the air corridor is that it would eliminate the need for quarantine at either side.

Arrivals in Spain have their temperature taken at the airport, state if they have had the virus and provide contact details.

Physical-distancing rules remain in place: people have to stay 1.5m apart in public, wear masks in shops and on public transport, and clean their hands frequently.

The unpredictability of the virus means a country could be on the green list one week and in the red the next. How will that affect the air corridor arrangement?

The list will be renewed every two weeks. If there is an outbreak in the city or region abroad while an Irish holidaymaker is there, they could be asked to quarantine after all when they come home.

Which countries are unlikely to be on the list initially?

It’s not looking good for the UK and it will not include Sweden. It is unclear what the full criteria will be. Countries which have localised outbreaks may be included with advice to visitors not to visit particular regions.

Holidaying abroad remains risky. The country itself may have low levels but you could be in the same hotel as a visitor from a country with a lot of Covid-19.