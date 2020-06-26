| 12.8°C Dublin

Q&A: Where can I travel this summer and will increased tourists coming to Ireland lead to a second wave?

Overseas trips could be on the agenda, but they won't be without risk

HOLIDAY makers will be able to travel to a 'green list' over countries with low coronavirus rates under government plans to ease restrictions on non-essential international travel.(stock photo)

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

DON'T start packing yet but Greece has a good chance of being chosen as a low-risk destination where Irish holidaymakers can make an overseas trip this summer.

Work is already underway to draw up a list of countries in Europe which have low levels of Covid-19.

The countries would agree to welcome Irish visitors without requiring them to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive.