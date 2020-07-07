Data with destiny: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, right, and HSE chief executive Paul Reid at the launch of the Covid-19 Tracker app. Photo: Frank McGrath

With over 600,000 downloads in the first 24 hours, the early verdict is in: Ireland seems willing to give the HSE's new contact tracing app a go. But what is it exactly? Will it be effective? And is there anything to look out for?

For those still wondering, here's a beginner's guide to what it will and won't do...

What's this app called and where can I get it?

It's called the Covid Tracker app. It's available free from the iPhone App Store or Google Play Store.

What does it do?

It can alert you if someone you were in close proximity to over the last 14 days tested positive for Covid-19. And vice versa for them if you get infected.

What does 'close proximity' mean?

Within two metres of you for a period of 15 minutes or more.

How does it work?

The app uses the phone to send out Bluetooth signals, which are acknowledged by other phones (that have the app) and stored for two weeks. If you test positive for Covid-19, you can then kick off a contact-tracing process. As part of that process, the contact-tracing person you're dealing with will ask whether you'll allow your phone's signal bank to alert others you've been in close proximity to. If you agree, you get a code, you enter it and then other phones with the app, which have been in close proximity to you over the last 14 days, will get an alert to say they were in close contact with someone who now has Covid-19.

Then what?

Then it's up to them to go and get a test.

If I use it to report my positive coronavirus test, will it say who I am?

No. You may want to separately engage with the HSE as part of a more manual contact-tracing process, but the app won't be unveiling you.

Are we sure about that?

Everyone swears it is so. Indeed, this has been one of the big delaying factors; the first version of the app was ditched for this reason. The new version is built on technology from Apple and Google that doesn't let the Government or the HSE identify the user. For example, the app is disabled from collecting any location data. You have to give it permission to do anything and you can withdraw that permission at several stages.

Sorry, but I just don't trust these smartphone apps. Is there any way at all it might sneakily collect some extra data about me? Will I start seeing some weird new ads?

Apple and Google swear blind that this will not happen. There is one small wrinkle, though. On Android phones, you have to have your phone's 'location' setting on for the Bluetooth to work. This doesn't mean the app will collect location data. But it does mean that you now have to go through every other app on your phone to make sure that location data permissions are individually switched off, which is a pain and many people won't do.

Exactly what kind of phone does it work on?

Most modern iPhones and Android smartphones, making up around 90pc of the Irish market.

Am I one of the 10pc whose phone it won't work with?

It won't work on old iPhones that are incapable of running the latest iOS 13.5 operating system. That means it won't run properly on an iPhone 6 or an iPhone 5. Similarly, your Android phone has to be running Android 7 or later, meaning it typically needs to be under five years old. The app also won't work on 'feature' phones like old Nokias, or phones aimed specifically at older people, such as Doro models.

Will it use up battery more quickly?

A little bit, yes. Apple and Google have been at pains to say that they've tried to minimise this effect.

Is this being made mandatory?

No. It's totally voluntary. Although there are some questions about whether private companies' HR departments might ask, or even require, employees to download it as a precautionary measure.

Is it technically reliable?

TCD experts say it's not flawless at making connections, especially in shops and on buses.

How many people need to download it for it to really work?

Somewhere between 25pc and 60pc, according to experts. As of the time of writing, it has been downloaded 600,000 times, which is about 12pc of the Irish population.

Will it work with the contact tracing app in the North and Britain?

Yes. It will also work with other European apps that are based on the same Apple-Google app technology, such as Germany's.

