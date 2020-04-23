| 2.8°C Dublin

Q&A: Testing for coronavirus: How numbers will be ramped up and why - and the suspected weak points in grand plan

 

Estimate: Maynooth immunology expert Paul Moynagh Expand

Eilish O'Regan

Q Why are some experts saying coronavirus testing here is still the weakest link in easing our way out of the lockdown?

A The World Health Organisation (WHO) has ruled there must be reliable real-time testing in place to track and trace people with the virus and their contacts before any easing of restrictions.

If that is absent public health officials will be trying to police the virus spread in the risky post-lockdown phase with a blindfold. There is a danger of missing any rise in cases or pockets of serious infection.