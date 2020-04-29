Q&A: Schools will have to decide what works best for pupils after rethink on Junior Cycle

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD during a press briefing with media where new plans for all schools to assess Junior Cycle students, following a meeting of the stakeholder advisory group on the state examinations where announced at Government buildings, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

There has been a general welcome for the rethink on the Junior Cycle and the scrapping of the plan to run exams in the autumn. Instead, schools will have the freedom to run their own assessments before May 29.

Third-year pupils are spared an anxious summer and schools don't have exams to deal with as they try to get off to a fresh start in 2020/21.

But what do the revised arrangements announced by Education Minister Joe McHugh mean for the 65,000 pupils involved? Here some typical questions are answered:

What sort of assessments can I expect to sit?

That is up to the school, but examples are online assessments, project work, assignments, essay-style questions, presentations. Some schools have signalled that they will award some marks based on a student's level of engagement with distance learning. Schools will take account of results from previous tests in their overall grading. The assumption is that schools will run assessments in the weeks ahead, but that may not be possible in all cases and teachers will use their professional knowledge, including a student's track record in previous exams.

I miss the structure of school, so I am worried about how I will fare in these assessments. Will this be taken into consideration?

The advice to schools is to give greater weighting to work completed before the March 12 closure, to take account of the impact of the shutdown on a student's ability to engage. Where Covid-19 has had a particular impact on a student it may be that assessment will be based entirely on work completed prior to March 12.

I have very poor broadband in my house, but some of my classmates have great internet connections. How can an online test be fair?

This is another example of where a school will have to decide what works best for its pupils. If students have issues around connectivity or access to a digital device, the school would opt for other forms of assessment.

My parents are frontline health workers, so I have to take on a lot of responsibility minding my siblings. It's hard for me to engage with study and I don't know how I will be able to do any assessments in the next few weeks. How will I be assessed?

Schools will be sensitive. They are being advised to take account of the disruption to learning experienced by students and also that some may not be able to take on assessments because of issues arising from Covid-19.

The minister said students would get a Certificate of Completion. What's that?

The Department of Education will award this to students early in the next school year. It will provide each student with a certificate confirming completion of the Junior Cycle programme of study, including the list of subjects, short courses and/or priority learning units studied and the level at which the subject was studied.

Will I also get a Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement (JCPA)?

No, the JCPA will not issue this year, however schools will award a school report, based on assessments of student learning in each subject, provided by teachers. These reports could include achievement in classroom-based assessments, the results of whatever assessment is done in coming weeks and any other learning.

What about adult back-to-education students entered for Junior Cycle exams?

Arrangements will be made to allow them to sit exams early in the next school year.