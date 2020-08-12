'Pubs are not as important as schools' as Varadkar casts doubt on reopening

The Garda crackdown on rogue publicans not adhering to the Covid-related health measures and licensing laws appears to be making an impact.

Latest figures show that the special operation, codenamed 'Navigation', is steering increasing number of publicans towards abiding by the emergency rules.

The statistics show there were 14 potential breaches of the rules in the week from Tuesday, August 9, up to last Sunday.

This figure represents a significant drop on the previous weekly total of 24, which included the August bank holiday weekend, and a total of 22 breaches in the last week of July.

The newly published figures bring the overall total up to 126 nationally, with the majority of potential breaches continuing to be linked to a lack of evidence showing that food is being served or consumed in the targeted premises.

A file on each of the incidents is currently being prepared by gardaí for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who will advise on how the gardaí should proceed with their investigation.

Gardaí also have the power to object to the renewal of a pub licence at the annual licensing courts on the basis that there has been a breach.

Under liquor licensing laws, a licensed premises requires a declaration of suitability from a garda for its licence to be renewed. Senior officers pointed out that Garda visits to pubs since Operation Navigation began on July 3 have shown that the vast majority of publicans were adhering to the Covid-19 measures.

Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey, who is in charge of policing and security, said the force was delighted to see a continued high level of compliance with the public health regulations.

Meanwhile, publicans "may be asked to make a sacrifice for the rest of the country", according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, raising the prospect they may not open this year.

He insisted the reopening of schools was the national priority and said the planned August 31 reopening of pubs that don't serve food - already postponed from August 10 - may not happen.

There will be a Cabinet meeting on August 28, he said, striking a pessimistic note on the chances of pubs welcoming customers again. It could be a matter of "saying to the pubs that you have to stay closed or wait longer, that you can't reopen", he said.

In such a case he would like to have a package of financial supports approved by Cabinet for this sector, over and above what it already provided for business by way of grants, subsidies and supports, he added.

However, there is "growing scepticism" among publicans that they will be allowed to reopen at the end of the month, given the localised lockdowns and recent surge in Covid cases. They are asking for stronger support packages for those pubs that have been forced to stay shut.

The two bodies representing Irish publicans said it is "critical" that an immediate and backdated support package be given to the industry. The Licensed Vintners Association and the Vintners Federation of Ireland are calling for measures that offer "meaningful support" in the form of grant aid.

The groups said that loans or cuts in indirect taxation measures will not benefit pubs that have had to stay closed. They suggested the introduction of a 'Pub Support Package' which would provide direct financial aid to pubs that are closed.

