HEARTLESS thieves are targeting houses for burglaries while families take their daily exercise as a relief from Covid-19 restrictions.

Communities have now been urged to unite to report any suspicious activity to gardaí following a spate of break-ins nationwide.

Neighbours have also been urged to work together to ensure that while a family leaves a home for exercise or shopping, it is watched by another resident.

Gardaí believe some burglaries are being conducted on an organised basis with homes deliberately targeted while people go for exercise or for shopping as part of the pandemic lockdown.

Homes are watched to determine if occupants have any regular departure times from the property.

Watchers then monitor the house while other criminals break-in to target cash and valuables.

In Cork, almost a dozen thefts were reported across parts of the city - with even commercial premises being targeted.

Other burglaries have been reported in Dublin, Limerick, Kildare and Tipperary.

Gardaí have made a number of arrests - aided by extra garda numbers and the ability of people to spot suspicious activity given the absence of other traffic and movement on the roads because of the virus lockdown.

Thomas Gould TD warned that communities need to unite and support the gardaí in cracking down on such criminals seeking to cruelly exploit the pandemic.

"This is the second weekend on the trot in Cork where such incidents have been reported," the newly elected Sinn Féin TD warned.

"I am asking the gardaí to adopt a zero tolerance approach with these criminals who carry out these robberies.

"I am also requesting that neighbours keep a wary eye out for suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods.

"A vital part of this will be taking extra care to mind and look out for the elderly in their communities."

