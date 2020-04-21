Public buildings set to light up blue in honour of healthcare heroes

MAJOR public buildings in Ireland are to be illuminated in blue as a tribute to the country's healthcare heroes.

The tribute was organised as a follow-up to the hugely successful 'Shine A Light' campaign which has seen tens of thousands of Irish homes display lights in windows each evening as a gesture of solidarity during the Covid-19 crisis.

Now, major Irish public buildings are to be illuminated in blue as a symbol of support for Irish doctors, nurses and healthcare assistants engaged in the frontline battle against the virus.

Three Irish healthcare workers have lost their lives as they helped fight the pandemic.

Cork City Council decided on the gesture to publicly thank healthcare workers for the astonishing work they are undertaking.

Cork's Lord Mayor Councillor John Sheehan, a city-based GP for over 30 years, said it was a fitting gesture to those who are putting themselves at risk to help others.

“Cork City Hall will be illuminated in blue in support of healthcare workers and those working in frontline services," he said.

"I have been completely humbled by the heroic work of our HSE staff and frontline workers who continue to put themselves at risk to support those most vulnerable in our community and to offer vital services.

"Let us continue to support our healthcare workers and frontline heroes and stay at home – it is literally ‘in the hands’ of us all to flatten the curve,” he added.

The colour blue has been adopted as the symbol of healthcare workers in across Europe - with major UK landmarks including the London Eye and Wembley Stadium's arch being illuminated in blue each evening as a gesture of solidarity with doctors and nurses on the frontline of the fight against Covid-19.

Online Editors