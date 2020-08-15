The Government has twice postponed the reopening of so called "wet pubs" due to concerns it could lead to a rise in new coronavirus cases. (stock image)

Pub opening hours could be extended under plans being considered by the Government.

After insisting all pubs and restaurants must close their doors by 11pm, ministers are now examining whether they should be allowed to stay open later.

The move would be aimed at discouraging people from having house parties and instead spend time in regulated licensed settings such as pubs.

"We don't want people spending hours in restaurants and gastropubs late into the night," a government source said.

"At the same time, we do not want to displace people from these settings to house parties and after parties. It's not an exact science."

It comes as acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn last night warned people to continue to practise social distancing as 67 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommended that pubs and restaurants should close by 10.30pm but the Cabinet decided to extend this to 11pm.

Postponed

If closing time were to be extended it would only apply to pubs that serve food as it is still unclear if those that only provide drink will be permitted to reopen later this month.

The Government has twice postponed the reopening of so called "wet pubs" due to concerns it could lead to a rise in new coronavirus cases.

Earlier this week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said pubs may have to make a "sacrifice" for the rest of society and remain closed ahead of schools opening.

Mr Varadkar insisted the ­priority was to get schools ­reopened and hinted the planned August 31 reopening of pubs that don't serve food - already postponed from August 4 - may not happen.

Mr Varadkar insisted that "pubs are not as important as schools".

"It is already clear that a number of sectors may not be able to open, or reopen, at all," he said, giving as examples the events and entertainment industries.

Meanwhile, Dr Glynn has warned that a recent surge in Covid-19 cases could soon set Ireland back to where the country was at the beginning of the pandemic.

Crucial

Dr Glynn said it is "crucial" to keep social contact at a minimum as case figures have continued to increase across the country this week.

"We have seen cases rising all across the country this week. We must continue to do all we can to avoid a return to where we were in March and April," Dr Glynn said last night.

"We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to six.

"It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.

"We all have a responsibility to stop this.

"Social distancing applies to all age groups."

He added: "Wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance."

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 67 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, 29 more than recorded on Thursday.

There have been no further deaths.

It brings the total of ­confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland to 26,995, while the death toll stands at 1,774.

The HSE says it is working to identify who the patients may have had contact with to provide them with information and advice to halt further spread.

Of the cases notified on Friday, 18 are in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, five in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow.

Counties Laois, Offaly and Kildare continue to be subject to restrictions as the number of new case in these three counties is being closely monitored.

Thirty-eight are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 16 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Of the 67 new cases, 35 are men, 32 are women and 70pc are under 45 years of age.

As of last night, eight patients with coronavirus are in ICU, and 11 are in hospital.

