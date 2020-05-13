Psychiatric hospital sees surge in patients admitted with anxiety over Covid-19 restrictions

'Certainly more people are willing to talk about their mental health; celebrities and sports people ‘reveal’ depression, anxiety and other illnesses; schools have counsellors trained to be on alert for symptoms' (stock photo)

A psychiatric hospital has seen a surge in admissions relating to patients struggling with mood and anxiety disorders due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Saint John of God hospital, in Co Dublin, has said that 50 pc of patients admitted to the hospital over the past month are struggling with mood, anxiety, addictions and issues relating to severe social isolation.

The hospital said it has seen a dramatic increase in admissions from both new and existing patients.

A number of healthcare workers have also been admitted to the hospital due to work-related stress.

Hospital chief, Emma Balmaine said they are expecting to see an increase in admissions as the restrictions are eased.

“We have already seen a significant increase in admissions relating to intense pressure that COVID-19 restrictions are placing on people.

“In the past month alone, half of admissions to the hospital have been specifically related to the impact of these restrictions and we are anticipating the increase will continue in the weeks and months ahead as the immediate crisis begins to stabilise and the country begins to reopen,” she said.

Ms Balmaine said the hospital is urging the government to prepare for an anticipated surge in demand for mental health services.

"Current admission patterns suggest that those who have long standing mental health issues may need increased support at this time, but we are also seeing a lot of new referrals from people experiencing mental health challenges as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

"Additional planning will need to be done in order to prepare for the surge in demand for mental health services from within the hospital and at Government level.”

