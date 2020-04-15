Psychiatric care centre loses third of population following eight Covid-19 deaths

Eight people died with coronavirus in one residential care facility for older people with psychiatric illnesses over the bank holiday weekend.

The tragic deaths meant more than a third of the care centre’s patient passed away from the deadly virus over the Easter weekend.

Those who died from the virus were aged between 66 and 84 years old.

In total, nine people died in the HSE residential care centre last weekend but eight were confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.

The remaining 17 patients in the psychiatric care centre are being treated as if they have the virus regardless of test results or if they are showing symptoms.

Nurses and doctors at the facility are following strict HSE guidelines on caring for vulnerable groups who are suspected of being infected with Covid-19.

All the remaining residents have been medically reviewed by consultants from a nearby hospital.

Support was also provided by experts in Infection Prevention Control and Occupational Health and Public Health Services.

The HSE said public health policy was followed daily regarding the group of residents who tested positive.

A separate nursing roster cared for the residents who had no symptoms to ensure isolation, however this cohort are being managed as if positive but in an isolated area of the centre.

Extra nursing staff were sent to the centre over the weekend to help tackle the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Additional support and advice is being made available to the families of the remaining residents and they are being updated regularly.

Occupational supports and debriefing are also being offered to staff at the centre following these tragic deaths.

The HSE said they would "like to express its sincere sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased."

"Staff at the centre are in contact with the families of the deceased and are available for support and advice," a spokesperson added.

