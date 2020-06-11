Protests may fuel surge in European infections, say officials

A demonstrator wearing a protective mask attends a Black Lives Matter protest in the aftermath of protests against the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Europe could face a surge of Covid-19 infections in the coming weeks caused by mass protests over recent days, politicians, European Union officials and experts said yesterday.

Tens of thousands of protesters have crowded together in Europe's big cities in recent days to demonstrate against racism after the killing in the United States of George Floyd while in police custody.

"If you advise everybody to keep 1.5 metres from each other, and everybody just stands next to each other, holding each other, then I don't have a good feeling about that," Jozef Kesecioglu, who chairs the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine, told a conference.

Asked whether there could be a surge of infections in the coming two weeks, he said: "Yes, but hopefully I'm wrong."

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said people should not attend large gatherings of more than six people.

"I understand that people want to show their passion for a cause that they care deeply about. But this is a virus that thrives on social contact, regardless of what your cause may be," said Mr Hancock.

Most European countries have passed the peak of the outbreak and are gradually reopening business and borders.

Before recent protests, scientists expected a second wave only after the summer. But mass gatherings might halt this positive trend.

"As for any infectious respiratory disease, mass events could be a major route of transmission," Martin Seychell, a health official at the EU Commission, said when asked about the possibility of an earlier second wave caused by demonstrations.

The virus was still circulating, although at lower rates than some weeks ago, he said.

The likelihood and size of a second wave would depend on the effective maintaining of social distancing measures and other factors, many of which are still unknown, he added.

