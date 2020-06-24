| 12.3°C Dublin

Profound effects of Covid will change how companies operate long into the future

 

Back to the office: As restrictions are eased, how firms demonstrate their duty of care for stakeholders will be closely watched Expand

Back to the office: As restrictions are eased, how firms demonstrate their duty of care for stakeholders will be closely watched

Pat McCormack

The Covid-19 pandemic is more than just a health issue - it is likely to have a profound effect on how we live and companies operate long into the future. The way businesses protect their employees and address their concerns about the crisis will impact corporate reputations in the long term. There appears to be a growing acceptance by organisations, and their stakeholders, that social issues matter more than ever before.

How companies manage their relationship with their stakeholders is a social factor that has not yet been seen by many investors as central to business performance.

Today, the way employees, customers, suppliers, the environment and wider society are treated is under greater scrutiny. A company's long-term success, operational and financial resilience and shareholder returns are becoming increasingly reliant on how successfully stakeholder relationships are managed.